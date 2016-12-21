Broncos Deliver Assist to Kids at Hospital

Children at the Humboldt District Health Complex will be getting some cheer, thanks to the Humboldt Broncos and their fans.

The Broncos held a teddy bear toss during their game against the Weyburn Red Wings on December 16.

Fans were encouraged to bring a bear to throw on the ice after the Broncos scored their first goal of the game.

Broncos forward Dawson Atamanchuk says that it was good to see the promotion widely supported.

"It was pretty cool to see all the support at the game, not only for us, but to see how the community comes together to support people in need. It's neat to see how sports can do that."

Atamanchuk noted that it is rewarding to know that the teddy's will bring a smile to the face of kids.

"Dropping the teddy bears off at the hospital was a sweet experience, knowing that there are going to be so many kids who we will be able to help in times of need when they need comfort."

Broncos Marketing Assistant Jocelyn Doetzel, Assistant Coach Brayden Klimosko, Head Coach Darcy Haugan and Atamanchuk delivered the bears to the hospital on Monday afternoon.