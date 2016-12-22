Forecast Brings Seasonal Surprise

It's like a pre-Christmas treat.

Temperatures well above seasonal conditions have lingered in the Humboldt area since December 18.

"We're certainly running above normal for this time of year, there's no doubt about that," said Regional Meteorologist with Environment Canada, Terri Lang. "Normals for this time of year are around -10 for highs and -20 for lows."

The temperature reached a high of -2 on the 18th, with the mercury rising to zero on Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday's high is also expected to hover around that mark.

As is the nature in Saskatchewan, Lang added that temperatures can change in an instant.

"We always ask that people be prepared for going out during winter time. Conditions can change very quickly," she explained. "As well, in town, you never know what the conditions are going to be like on the highways, so check the highway hotline before you head out. Also, the forecast, because the weather could be different where you are going."

That appears to be the case for Christmas weekend, with potential for light snow and temperatures in the -15 area.

