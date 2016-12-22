One School Board Among Options Following Perrins Report Release

A new report suggests that a school board overhaul, merging all 18 boards into one is an option to cut costs in the province's education sector.

In November, Education Minister Don Morgan and the province tasked Dan Perrins to come up with an educational review that would best keep student success in mind, while saving money and ensuring accountability.

The Perrins report was released by the province on Wednesday, with multiple suggestions, according to Morgan.

"I think when you look at the Perrins report, there isn't a clear recommendation one way or another. There is a variety of different models used across Canada, and there isn't one that comes out and says this is the best way to produce results or the best way to save money," he explained.

Morgan added that they have consulted school divisions in the past to seek additional savings.

"We asked the divisions to look for savings and to their credit, they have done relatively well at looking for savings in the scope of that," he said. "We have a budget that exceeds two billion dollars, so we need to look everywhere we can for savings, efficiencies and the best methods we can to deliver services."

The one board model, which would oversee all 606 public schools in Saskatchewan, would cost less and be less complex than the current system, according to Perrins.

It was also noted that one school board could potentially be tough to seek equity for urban and rural schools.

Other options included in the report would see a regional model established with four regional boards. There is also a restructure proposal, where eight to 14 new divisions would be created, with realigned boundaries of existing divisions.

Currently, there are 28 school divisions across the province.

During a media conference held Wednesday, Morgan announced that they have appointed a six-person panel to lead consultations with the education sector and public on the options presented.

The province has released the Perrins report online and set-up a submission form for those who wish to take part.

"What I urge people to do - we have released the report now, so across the Christmas break, people have some time to read the report, digest, and figure out what positions they would like to take and I urge them to engage with the panel or certainly send an online submission."

You can access the report and take part in the consultations by clicking here.