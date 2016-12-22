Businesses Awarded for Christmas Spirit

Humboldt's Communities in Bloom organization challenged businesses to show their best Christmas spirit this year, by taking part in a decorating contest.

Businesses involved in the CIB flower pot program were eligible to participate and decorate a tree to enter the contest.

The top three trees were awarded prizes by the committee, with an honourable mention handed out to a fourth business.

Brickhouse Clothing, Graphic Ad and the REACT Landfill were the winners of the contest, while Janet's Hair Salon was given a special mention for their tree.

The REACT Landfill tree finished in the top three.

Graphic Ad's two trees shine bright in the darkness of the night.