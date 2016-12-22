Muenster Housing Authority Appoints New Member

Broncos Deliver Assist to Kids at Hospital Children at the Humboldt District Health Complex will be getting some cheer, thanks to the Humboldt Broncos and their fans. The Broncos held a teddy bear toss during their game against the Weyburn…

Pedestrian Crossing Installation Underway Work has begun on installing a new pedestrian crossing in Humboldt. The crossing is at 17th Street and Glenn Hall Drive, where walking traffic has gradually increased due to the high school and other…

Local Schools Complete Christmas Projects From auctioning themselves off, to singing and collecting bottles, students at Bruno School have completed their annual Charity Tree fundraiser. The Charity Tree was started as a way to help connect…

Producers Pack Quill Lake Hall for Water Solution Meeting More and more producers, organizations and politicians are joining the fight against the rising waters of the Quill Lakes. Tuesday afternoon, Quill Lake's community hall was jammed with farmers from…

Hill joins Humboldt Housing Authority Following a long career of educating students, finalizing with his post as the Principal of Humboldt Public School, Dave Hill is giving back in his retirement. Hill has been appointed to the board of…

Mosaic Assisting in Flood Mitigation Funding Seeing the current battle Manitou Beach is mired in when it comes to flooding the Mosaic Company is contributing $150,000 to help cover costs of both a short term fix and long term solution. Manitou…

Provincial, National Champions to be Honoured in January The City of Humboldt and Humboldt Broncos are once again welcoming those who have succeeded on the provincial or national stage. Nominations for the city's Awards Recognition Night conclude on…

Work Expected to Resume Tuesday Following Allan Mine Fire Over 100 workers were trapped underground for several hours on Monday, as a fire broke out at Potash Corporation's Allan facility. An underground loader caught fire mid-afternoon, with the flames…

Outdoor Rink Ready for Use The City of Humboldt says the outdoor rink at St. Dominic School is ready and open. There are lights on site for evening use, helmets are recommended. St. Dominic School is on the corner of 2nd…

Flu Season About to Peak; Flu Clinic in Humboldt Tuesday If you have not received your flu shot for the 2016-17 flu season, perhaps now is the time to do so. On Monday, the Saskatoon Health Region issued a notice, stating that the holiday season and early…

Wildlife Federation Members Shoot for Biggest Horns Who has the biggest horns in Humboldt? That was the answer the Humboldt Wildlife Federation was seeking Sunday, with their annual horn measuring and turkey shoot. Members were invited to bring their…

Mid-Sask Municipal Alliance Holds Meeting in Humboldt Humboldt hosted the Mid Sask Municipal Alliance for Friday morning meetings at the Convention Centre. Business owners and community leaders were invited to the event. Lyndon Ashton is the consultant…

HCI's "The Little Mermaid" A Splashing Success The curtains have closed on another HCI production "The Little Mermaid" was performed by the HCI drama club, and is also the only that will be performed this year. Faith Schuler played the part of…

New Business in Lanigan Puts focus on Local Product A new business has opened it's doors in Lanigan. Kindred Spirits Country Consignment is a store where everything in store is made locally. Kari Cenciose is the owner of the store. She talks about…