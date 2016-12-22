Wynyard Spreading Community Christmas Cheer

It's a chance for a community to get together and bond over Christmas spirit.

The Wynyard Kinettes are hosting a community Christmas dinner for the second year in a row on Saturday.

"We solicit grocery and monetary donations from the general public and we get together at the Civic Centre and invite everybody," explained President Adrienne Jackson. "It is free of charge, we have a silver collection at the door if anyone is interested in making a donation. We just ask for volunteers and we do some cooking, serving and enjoy a meal together."

She added that the motivation behind organizing a community supper was simply to bring people together.

"We just wanted to introduce a community dinner. It seems like we needed something like this around here," noted Jackson. "Last year, we fed about 175 people and this year we are hoping to feed more."

It is expected that atleast 250 people will attend the dinner this year.

Jackson says that after going in without knowing what to expect last year, the community dinner is something they would like to make a tradition.

"I expect so. Last year, we didn't know what we were getting in to, but it was really well-received and went so smoothly, so we are looking forward to doing it again."

Turkey and all the trimmings will be served up for the meal, which is hosted at the Wynyard Civic Centre beginning at 4:00pm on Christmas Eve.

Tickets are free and available at the Wynyard Pharmacy or Town Office.

Jackson also stated that if anyone is looking to volunteer for the meal, they can contact her at 306-560-7822.