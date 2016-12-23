Latest Round of Canada 150 Grants Benefit Wadena, Area Communities

The Wadena Curling Club is one of 62 projects across Saskatchewan that will be making use of another Canada 150 grant.

On Tuesday, the Government of Canada announced funding for Community Infrastructure projects, which falls under the Canada 150 umbrella to celebrate the milestone birthday of the nation.

After applying for the grant earlier in the year, President Steve Moulding was thrilled to hear that the club was chosen to receive money.

"It's huge. We're looking at a total cost for this project pushing $80,000. For the local club to raise that kind of money out of the community, where else does it come from. We don't have a whole pile of members, so it's huge."

The club is using the funds to payoff upgrades to the ice plant at the curling rink, according to Moulding.

"We replaced the chiller and compressor at the club. It was reaching its life span," he explained. "It was one of those things where you either do it now or wait until something happens and we decided to do it now."

Moulding added that with the fixes, the rink will be sustainable for years to come.

"Our main focus was to keep the rink going. We didn't want to have an issue in mid-winter when some of this equipment breaks down and it takes six to eight weeks to replace," he noted. "Not having those issues and having to deal with getting members back the next year. It will also allow the rink to continue on for another 25 to 30 years."

Other projects from communities in the area receiving funds include:

Horizon School Division - Upgrading the gym at Punnichy School ($60,100)

Town of Bruno - Upgrading and expanding the community playground ($25,000)

Town of Kelvington - Upgrading the arena ($65,000)

Town of Naicam - Upgrading the sportsplex ($42,250)

Town of Raymore - Installing a playground ($40,100)

Village of Prud'homme - Upgrading the community complex ($8,600)

Watrous Curling Club - Upgrading lightning and electrical ($9,900)

Yellow Quill Holdings - Upgrading band hall at Yellow Quill First Nation ($150,000)

You can hear more with Moulding on Wadena's donation below.