Humboldt Parents Warned about Child Choking Hazards

Health Canada is warning Humboldt and area parents last-minute to make sure their children remain safe this holiday season.

From age appropriate toys, to making sure a purchased product isn't hazardous, parents should be advised to take precautions in regards to children's safety.

Tracey Kennedy is the Product Safety Officer from the Government of Canada.

She talks about something parents should keep in mind.

"One of the first things that parents and care-givers should consider is buying age appropriate toys for children. One of the hazards that's related to toys is small parts. This can pose a choking hazard for young children, what we deem as under three years of age."

Kennedy says recalls can also cause issues.

"Toys and other children's products can be recalled for various health and safety reasons. We always encourage parents and care-givers to stay updated on these recalls, which can be found at a few places. One is the Healthy Canadian recall web page, which can be found at healthycanadian.gc.ca. Health Canada also has a recalls and safety alerts app, which you can download onto your mobile device."

Kennedy adds a report should be made for any product causing a health concern.

"I just want to let parents and all consumers know that they're experiencing a health or safety concern with a toy or really any consumer product, that they should report that to the manufacturer or the retailer that they bought it from. They're also really strongly encouraged to report those concerns to Health Canada so that we can further investigate."

Batteries also cause a threat to small children, and Kennedy advises that people make sure children stay away from them.

