PCS Lanigan Employees Receive Good News Ahead of Holidays

There was good news ahead of Christmas for around a quarter of employees at PotashCorp's Lanigan facility.

An earlier scheduled shutdown for January was nixed, and work will continue as normal.

PCS had announced in November that the mine would be shutdown at the beginning of the new year for six weeks to help with inventory management.

The shutdown has now been pushed back to later in the year and may be grouped in with the company's annual maintenance shutdown in the summer.

Employees at the Allan facility aren't as fortunate, as the 12-week shutdown for their facility will still go ahead in February.