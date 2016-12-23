City Announces Holiday Facility Usage Times

The City of Humboldt is making use of extra time during the holiday season to offer activities for those looking to keep busy during the break.

Public skating and swimming times have been opened up to fill vacant times and help kids and parents further enjoy time over Christmas.

Skating times:

Friday, December 23 - 10:00am to 12:00pm

Saturday, December 24 - 11:00am to 2:00pm

Tuesday, December 27 - 10:00am to 12:00pm; 2:00pm to 4:00pm

Wednesday, December 28 - 10:00am to 1:00pm; 4:00pm to 6:30pm

Thursday, December 29 - 9:00am to 10:15am (Parent & Tot Skate); 1:00pm to 3:30pm; 6:30pm to 8:30pm

Friday, December 30 - 11:00am to 2:00pm; 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Saturday, December 31 - 11:00am to 2:00pm

For those who wish to skate outdoors, the city's outdoor skating rink is now open. They advise that when the lights are on, the rink is safe to use.

Swimming times:

Friday, December 23 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm; 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, December 24 - 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Toonie Swim)

Tuesday, December 27 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm; 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Wednesday, December 28 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Thursday, December 29 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm; 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Friday, December 30 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm; 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Saturday, December 31 - 1:00pm to 4:00pm (Toonie Swim)

Monday, January 2 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm

Tuesday, January 3 - 2:00pm to 5:00pm; 7:00pm to 9:00pm

The Uniplex will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. On Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, they will be open until 4:00pm.