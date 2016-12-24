Soup Kitchen Celebrating Christmas with Gathering

Whether you are in need of a meal or simply want to socialize, the Humboldt Soup Kitchen is inviting you to join them Christmas Day.

The Soup Kitchen is once again holding a Christmas supper for those looking to take part in the festive season.

Doors open at the Community Gathering Place at 2:30pm on Sunday.

The meal is free to attend, but if you wish to donate, there will be a silver collection available.