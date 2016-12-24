Soup Kitchen Celebrating Christmas with Gathering

There was good news ahead of Christmas for around a quarter of employees at PotashCorp's Lanigan facility. An earlier scheduled shutdown for January was nixed, and work will continue as normal. PCS…
The Muenster Housing Authority has appointed Roger Hofmann to its Board of Directors. Hofmann joins Diana Blechinger, Jewel Varga, Lois Montes and Chair Garry Loehr on the board. The housing…
Humboldt's Communities in Bloom organization challenged businesses to show their best Christmas spirit this year, by taking part in a decorating contest. Businesses involved in the CIB flower pot…
It's a chance for a community to get together and bond over Christmas spirit. The Wynyard Kinettes are hosting a community Christmas dinner for the second year in a row on Saturday. "We solicit…
A new report suggests that a school board overhaul, merging all 18 boards into one is an option to cut costs in the province's education sector. In November, Education Minister Don Morgan and the…
It's like a pre-Christmas treat. Temperatures well above seasonal conditions have lingered in the Humboldt area since December 18. "We're certainly running above normal for this time of year, there's…
Children at the Humboldt District Health Complex will be getting some cheer, thanks to the Humboldt Broncos and their fans. The Broncos held a teddy bear toss during their game against the Weyburn…
Work has begun on installing a new pedestrian crossing in Humboldt. The crossing is at 17th Street and Glenn Hall Drive, where walking traffic has gradually increased due to the high school and other…
From auctioning themselves off, to singing and collecting bottles, students at Bruno School have completed their annual Charity Tree fundraiser. The Charity Tree was started as a way to help connect…
More and more producers, organizations and politicians are joining the fight against the rising waters of the Quill Lakes. Tuesday afternoon, Quill Lake's community hall was jammed with farmers from…
Following a long career of educating students, finalizing with his post as the Principal of Humboldt Public School, Dave Hill is giving back in his retirement. Hill has been appointed to the board of…
Seeing the current battle Manitou Beach is mired in when it comes to flooding the Mosaic Company is contributing $150,000 to help cover costs of both a short term fix and long term solution. Manitou…
The City of Humboldt and Humboldt Broncos are once again welcoming those who have succeeded on the provincial or national stage. Nominations for the city's Awards Recognition Night conclude on…
Over 100 workers were trapped underground for several hours on Monday, as a fire broke out at Potash Corporation's Allan facility. An underground loader caught fire mid-afternoon, with the flames…
The City of Humboldt says the outdoor rink at St. Dominic School is ready and open. There are lights on site for evening use, helmets are recommended. St. Dominic School is on the corner of 2nd…