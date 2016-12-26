Canada Offering Free Discovery Parks Pass for 2017

Touring the historical site of Batoche, or wandering through the forest in Prince Albert, the federal government is hoping to see more people attend parks next year.

To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada has introduced a free pass that is valid for all of the country's National Parks.

The Discovery Pass will give you free entry to National Parks, Historic Sites and Marine Conservation Areas across Canada throughout 2017.

With over 200 offerings across the country, Saskatchewan boasts 12 sites to visit throughout the year:

Batoche Historic Site - Batoche

Battle of Tourond's Coulee - Fish Creek

Cypress Hills Massacre - Fort Walsh

Fort Battleford Historic Site - Battleford

Fort Esperance Historic Site - Rocanville

Fort Livingstone Historic Site - Pelly

Fort Pelly Historic Site - Pelly

Fort Walsh Historic Site - Merryflat

Frenchman Butte Historic Site - Frenchman Butte

Grasslands National Park - Val Marie

Motherwell Homestead Historic Site - Abernathy

Prince Albert National Park - Prince Albert / Waskesiu

The pass is good for one vehicle. Click here to access the parks page for your free pass.