Canada Offering Free Discovery Parks Pass for 2017

Touring the historical site of Batoche, or wandering through the forest in Prince Albert, the federal government is hoping to see more people attend parks next year.
To celebrate Canada's 150th birthday, Parks Canada has introduced a free pass that is valid for all of the country's National Parks.
The Discovery Pass will give you free entry to National Parks, Historic Sites and Marine Conservation Areas across Canada throughout 2017.
With over 200 offerings across the country, Saskatchewan boasts 12 sites to visit throughout the year:
- Batoche Historic Site - Batoche
- Battle of Tourond's Coulee - Fish Creek
- Cypress Hills Massacre - Fort Walsh
- Fort Battleford Historic Site - Battleford
- Fort Esperance Historic Site - Rocanville
- Fort Livingstone Historic Site - Pelly
- Fort Pelly Historic Site - Pelly
- Fort Walsh Historic Site - Merryflat
- Frenchman Butte Historic Site - Frenchman Butte
- Grasslands National Park - Val Marie
- Motherwell Homestead Historic Site - Abernathy
- Prince Albert National Park - Prince Albert / Waskesiu
The pass is good for one vehicle. Click here to access the parks page for your free pass.