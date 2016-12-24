Holiday Eating Temptations: Savouring is Key

An extra package of chocolate, or another slice of that delicious dessert.

Eating during the holidays can be troublesome for many people - especially those who have health concerns.

Registered Dietitian Jolene Rommelare says that for those who are concerned about what they eat, making a log is a good option.

"The average person makes about 250 decisions about food every day and the majority of those decisions, we are unaware of," she explained. "The biggest thing is maybe keeping a food diary over the holidays and being aware of what you're eating and how much you're eating."

Mmm... more baking.

Rommelare says that with all the temptations of the holidays, it is difficult to resist everything, so eating smaller portions is ideal.

"There's always going to be special foods over the holidays and that is normal and that's okay. The biggest thing is to savour each bite. Eat it, and just be satisfied with a smaller amount," she noted. "Pay attention to what you're eating and how much you're eating. Balance out your meal with protein, vegetables and then make room for that small treat."

She added that eating in moderation isn't just fitting for the holiday season, but for year round as well.

Mmm... even more Christmas baking.