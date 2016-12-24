REACT Garbage Pick-up During Holidays

All the wrapping paper, paper plates, and everything else that goes with the holiday season will certainly be filling up garbage cans over the holidays.

With that, REACT has released their holiday pick-up schedule for the area.

The waste management company will be closed with no pick-ups scheduled for Monday, December 26 and Monday, January 2.

On Tuesday, December 27 and Tuesday, January 3, pick-up will take place in Drake, Lanigan, Guernsey, Bruno, Carmel, Watrous, Manitou, Plunkett, St. Brieux, Pleasantdale, LacVert, Naicam and Muenster.

For Wednesday, December 28 and Wednesday, January 4, communities with pick-up will be Pilger, Middle Lake, St. Benedict, Wakaw, Cudworth, Dana, Spalding, Quill Lake and Watson.

Regular pick-up will occur on Thursday and Friday for both weeks.