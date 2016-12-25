Merry Christmas!

Santa Declared Ready for Takeoff (Video) Santa has the green light for Rudolph's red nose to lead the way into Canada Christmas Eve. This week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed that Santa has successfully renewed his…

More Theft in Greenwater Area The latest theft being investigated by Greenwater RCMP involves a stolen gun. They say that at around midnight on November 19, suspects broke into a vehicle parked outside the Archerwill Hotel.…

Latest Round of Canada 150 Grants Benefit Wadena, Area Communities The Wadena Curling Club is one of 62 projects across Saskatchewan that will be making use of another Canada 150 grant. On Tuesday, the Government of Canada announced funding for Community…

City Announces Holiday Facility Usage Times The City of Humboldt is making use of extra time during the holiday season to offer activities for those looking to keep busy during the break. Public skating and swimming times have been opened up…

PCS Lanigan Employees Receive Good News Ahead of Holidays There was good news ahead of Christmas for around a quarter of employees at PotashCorp's Lanigan facility. An earlier scheduled shutdown for January was nixed, and work will continue as normal. PCS…

Muenster Housing Authority Appoints New Member The Muenster Housing Authority has appointed Roger Hofmann to its Board of Directors. Hofmann joins Diana Blechinger, Jewel Varga, Lois Montes and Chair Garry Loehr on the board. The housing…

Businesses Awarded for Christmas Spirit Humboldt's Communities in Bloom organization challenged businesses to show their best Christmas spirit this year, by taking part in a decorating contest. Businesses involved in the CIB flower pot…

Wynyard Spreading Community Christmas Cheer It's a chance for a community to get together and bond over Christmas spirit. The Wynyard Kinettes are hosting a community Christmas dinner for the second year in a row on Saturday. "We solicit…

One School Board Among Options Following Perrins Report Release A new report suggests that a school board overhaul, merging all 18 boards into one is an option to cut costs in the province's education sector. In November, Education Minister Don Morgan and the…

Forecast Brings Seasonal Surprise It's like a pre-Christmas treat. Temperatures well above seasonal conditions have lingered in the Humboldt area since December 18. "We're certainly running above normal for this time of year, there's…

Broncos Deliver Assist to Kids at Hospital Children at the Humboldt District Health Complex will be getting some cheer, thanks to the Humboldt Broncos and their fans. The Broncos held a teddy bear toss during their game against the Weyburn…

Pedestrian Crossing Installation Underway Work has begun on installing a new pedestrian crossing in Humboldt. The crossing is at 17th Street and Glenn Hall Drive, where walking traffic has gradually increased due to the high school and other…

Local Schools Complete Christmas Projects From auctioning themselves off, to singing and collecting bottles, students at Bruno School have completed their annual Charity Tree fundraiser. The Charity Tree was started as a way to help connect…

Producers Pack Quill Lake Hall for Water Solution Meeting More and more producers, organizations and politicians are joining the fight against the rising waters of the Quill Lakes. Tuesday afternoon, Quill Lake's community hall was jammed with farmers from…