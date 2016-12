Another theft in the Greenwater area has police investigating.

They say that during the night of December 22, one suspect entered a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Kelvington.

Once inside, multiple clothing and jewelry items were taken.

Police added that the incident occurred between 1:30am and 6:30am.

An investigation is ongoing, and any information can be directed to Greenwater RCMP or Crime Stoppers.