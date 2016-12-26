Theater Club Returns to Humboldt in 2016

After many years away, 2016 marked the return of live theater in Humboldt.

The Humboldt Theater Club formed early in the year, with their first live production performed in August.

"It was the first year that we actually functioned as a group, and the first year we got together and were able to put on a production," explained Organizer and Director Sarah Miller. "It has existed in the past, and this is the first time for a long time that we were able to get enough people together and bring it back to life."

Miller added that after clearing some initial hurdles, like finding a place to perform, it was fairly smooth sailing.

"Because the original theatre is no longer here in Humboldt, we had to find a new home, which was a big challenge," she said. "We went from place to place before settling on our new home, which is the Community Gathering Place."

"They have a stage that is in need of repair and with some of the fundraising we do, we hope that maybe we can help out with that."

For their first performance, the group enacted Million Dollar Meatballs - a comedy about thieves who wind up having to work in a restaurant.

Miller says that their next performance will take place early in the new year.

"We have our upcoming production planned for February. It is going to be a murder-mystery," she noted. "Continuing on with this, we plan to be able to have two productions each year."

Miller added that they are targeting late August for the second performance of 2017.

Tickets for February's show will go on sale in the new year.