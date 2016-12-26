Santa Came and Saw; Grizzlyhawk Rocked: Eyes on the Area

All the wrapping paper, paper plates, and everything else that goes with the holiday season will certainly be filling up garbage cans over the holidays. With that, REACT has released their holiday…
Whether you are in need of a meal or simply want to socialize, the Humboldt Soup Kitchen is inviting you to join them Christmas Day. The Soup Kitchen is once again holding a Christmas supper for…
Santa has the green light for Rudolph's red nose to lead the way into Canada Christmas Eve. This week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed that Santa has successfully renewed his…
The latest theft being investigated by Greenwater RCMP involves a stolen gun. They say that at around midnight on November 19, suspects broke into a vehicle parked outside the Archerwill Hotel.…
The Wadena Curling Club is one of 62 projects across Saskatchewan that will be making use of another Canada 150 grant. On Tuesday, the Government of Canada announced funding for Community…
The City of Humboldt is making use of extra time during the holiday season to offer activities for those looking to keep busy during the break. Public skating and swimming times have been opened up…
There was good news ahead of Christmas for around a quarter of employees at PotashCorp's Lanigan facility. An earlier scheduled shutdown for January was nixed, and work will continue as normal. PCS…
The Muenster Housing Authority has appointed Roger Hofmann to its Board of Directors. Hofmann joins Diana Blechinger, Jewel Varga, Lois Montes and Chair Garry Loehr on the board. The housing…
Humboldt's Communities in Bloom organization challenged businesses to show their best Christmas spirit this year, by taking part in a decorating contest. Businesses involved in the CIB flower pot…
It's a chance for a community to get together and bond over Christmas spirit. The Wynyard Kinettes are hosting a community Christmas dinner for the second year in a row on Saturday. "We solicit…
A new report suggests that a school board overhaul, merging all 18 boards into one is an option to cut costs in the province's education sector. In November, Education Minister Don Morgan and the…
It's like a pre-Christmas treat. Temperatures well above seasonal conditions have lingered in the Humboldt area since December 18. "We're certainly running above normal for this time of year, there's…
Children at the Humboldt District Health Complex will be getting some cheer, thanks to the Humboldt Broncos and their fans. The Broncos held a teddy bear toss during their game against the Weyburn…
Work has begun on installing a new pedestrian crossing in Humboldt. The crossing is at 17th Street and Glenn Hall Drive, where walking traffic has gradually increased due to the high school and other…
From auctioning themselves off, to singing and collecting bottles, students at Bruno School have completed their annual Charity Tree fundraiser. The Charity Tree was started as a way to help connect…