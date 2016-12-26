Santa Came and Saw; Grizzlyhawk Rocked: Eyes on the Area

Here's a look at the Week that was with Eyes on the Area.

Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to spend some time with some Novice Hockey Players on Friday

A Blast from the Past: HCI's Annual Alumni Games took place on Sunday. The HCI Boys Alumni defeated this year's team 68-48

Grizzlyhawk performed on Friday night

One of the many activities at the Humboldt Wildlife Federation Horn Measuring was a little target practice