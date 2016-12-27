St. Mary's Villa Foundation Celebrates Big 2016

Another year is in the books for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation.

Donna Muench is the Executive director for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation.

She talks about some of the highlights of the year that was.

"2016 was great. St. Mary's Villa Foundation celebrated their 20th Anniversary, and we also celebrated the opening of the Poth Family Lounge. We had fundraised for a bit to get that done, it was a great success and it's used a lot."

Muench says a lot of things are on the way for 2017 as well.

"We've just launched our 2016-17 comfort campaign. We're fundraising again to add more ceiling track lifts, we're also looking at fundrasing to redo the recreation areas or lounge areas for the residents. That would be the Kelly webber Lounge and the sun room. What we want to do is refurbish it a bit, make good storage areas, and make it exciting for them to use every day."

Muench explains finding more board members is on the wish list for 2017.

"We could always use Board Members, we could probably use a couple new board members right now. If anybody is interested they can get a hold of me at the Foundation. I'm at the Foundation on Mondays and Tuesdays."

Muench also wishes everyone a Happy New Year.

Hear more from Donna Muench as she spoke with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller here: