Humboldt Curling Club Awards Early Bird Winner

Stolen Items Overnight in Kelvington Another theft in the Greenwater area has police investigating. They say that during the night of December 22, one suspect entered a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Kelvington. Once…

Merry Christmas! From the laughter shared with friends and family to all the joys of the holiday season, the staff and families of 107.5 Bolt FM and DiscoverHumboldt.com wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy…

Holiday Eating Temptations: Savouring is Key An extra package of chocolate, or another slice of that delicious dessert. Eating during the holidays can be troublesome for many people - especially those who have health concerns. Registered…

Humboldt Parents Warned about Child Choking Hazards Health Canada is warning Humboldt and area parents last-minute to make sure their children remain safe this holiday season. From age appropriate toys, to making sure a purchased product isn't…

REACT Garbage Pick-up During Holidays All the wrapping paper, paper plates, and everything else that goes with the holiday season will certainly be filling up garbage cans over the holidays. With that, REACT has released their holiday…

Soup Kitchen Celebrating Christmas with Gathering Whether you are in need of a meal or simply want to socialize, the Humboldt Soup Kitchen is inviting you to join them Christmas Day. The Soup Kitchen is once again holding a Christmas supper for…

Santa Declared Ready for Takeoff (Video) Santa has the green light for Rudolph's red nose to lead the way into Canada Christmas Eve. This week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed that Santa has successfully renewed his…

More Theft in Greenwater Area The latest theft being investigated by Greenwater RCMP involves a stolen gun. They say that at around midnight on November 19, suspects broke into a vehicle parked outside the Archerwill Hotel.…

Latest Round of Canada 150 Grants Benefit Wadena, Area Communities The Wadena Curling Club is one of 62 projects across Saskatchewan that will be making use of another Canada 150 grant. On Tuesday, the Government of Canada announced funding for Community…

City Announces Holiday Facility Usage Times The City of Humboldt is making use of extra time during the holiday season to offer activities for those looking to keep busy during the break. Public skating and swimming times have been opened up…

PCS Lanigan Employees Receive Good News Ahead of Holidays There was good news ahead of Christmas for around a quarter of employees at PotashCorp's Lanigan facility. An earlier scheduled shutdown for January was nixed, and work will continue as normal. PCS…

Muenster Housing Authority Appoints New Member The Muenster Housing Authority has appointed Roger Hofmann to its Board of Directors. Hofmann joins Diana Blechinger, Jewel Varga, Lois Montes and Chair Garry Loehr on the board. The housing…

Businesses Awarded for Christmas Spirit Humboldt's Communities in Bloom organization challenged businesses to show their best Christmas spirit this year, by taking part in a decorating contest. Businesses involved in the CIB flower pot…

Wynyard Spreading Community Christmas Cheer It's a chance for a community to get together and bond over Christmas spirit. The Wynyard Kinettes are hosting a community Christmas dinner for the second year in a row on Saturday. "We solicit…