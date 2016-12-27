Many Highlights in 2016 for Humboldt Food Bank

An exciting year for the Humboldt Food Bank is coming to a close.

The Food Bank received lots of donations throughout the year, both in food and in financial donations.

Shirley Reiter is a Board Member and Treasurer for the Humboldt Food Bank.

She talks about their major highlight of 2016.

"It was a really good year for us. I guess the highlight of the year obviously was the destruction of the old Food bank and the building of the new building. That was really needed and we are just so appreciative that we were able to go ahead with that project."

Rieter explains there are still things on the wish list.

"One thing we would really like to put into our new building is a walk-in freezer. Right now we use chest freezers, and upright freezers, and often we have to unpack donations of meat or bread just to fit them into the available space. Our goal is that, in 2017, we would put in a walk-in freezer."

Reiter says support from the community is always appreciated.

"I would like to say that in a country like Canada, or a Province like Saskatchewan, which are really good places to live, you hear about all kinds of things going on in the world. At the same time, it's unfortunate that we need to have food banks, but we are also so grateful to the community that they support the Humboldt and District Food bank."

The Food Bank thanks everyone for their continued support.

