Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Looking Forward to New Year

Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce is ending 2016 on a high note.

The Chamber did see challenges in 2016 but were able to over come them.

Executive Director Crystal Young joined the Chamber in the fall.

She talks about what took place in 2016.

"From my understanding, we've had some challenges, an we've overcome many of them. 2016 has been a learning year, we have a fairly new board, and many of our board members are enthused and eager to get with the program and start taking our Chamber into the right direction."

Young describes some highlights from 2016.

"We've had many highlights, we've had a successful year in terms of our events. We start our year off at our Mark of Excellence, which ran pretty well. We had a number of large businesses and small business community involvement awards, and community merit awards and et cetera, that has been given out in that time, highlighting our community and our togetherness, and the fact that we're supporting small businesses."

Young explains that there are a few Board Positions open for next year.

"2017, our AGM (Annual General Meeting) is coming up in March, and we do have quite a number of Board member positions that are available presently, and will be available at that time. We admonish persons in community who are enthusiastic about business and want to see the region grow together as a whole."

Young says the Chamber is looking forward to a big year in 2017.

You can hear more from Crystal Young as she spoke with Bolt FM's Ron Quaroni here: