Reviewing 2016: PARTNERS Milestone, JCI Award

Looking back on 2016 in the Humboldt area, here are some highlights from the months of January, February and March.

Cameco Hockey Day in Saskatchewan was a massive hit in east-central Saskatchewan, as Wadena hosted the event this year.

Over $100,000 was raised through five days of celebrating the game.

All funds raised were directed back to renovations at the rink in the community.

READ MORE: Wadena Glowing After Successful Hockey Day

Snowmobiles were out in full force in late January once again, as Prairie Women on Snowmobiles stopped in the area.

The group raises funds for the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and stopped in Naicam along the way.

Wendy Ferguson of Naicam was one of the core riders for the 2016 tour.

In 2017, the women will stop in Humboldt, with Arlene Lockinger being one of the core riders from the city.

READ MORE: Prairie Women on Snowmobiles Stop in Naicam

A four-time Brier Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist stopped in Cudworth in late January.

Kevin Martin and his son Karrick visited the small community to offer curling clinics.

Not only was Martin one of the top curlers to ever play the game, he has been helping grow the game by conducting learn to curl clinics since 1991.

READ MORE: Cudworth Hosts Curling Legend

Helping raise funds for Telemiracle, the Humboldt and District Kinettes hosted a unique event.

The first Telemiracle ladder lift was held, with a step up the ladder being taken for every $100 donated.

There were eight people who joined in to climb the ladder throughout the event, with $1,710 being raised.

In total, the Kinettes presented $7,605.40 at Telemiracle 40 in March. Other Humboldt residents performed and made presentations as well, totalling over $20,000.

READ MORE: Kinettes Raise Fundraising Total Following Ladder Lift

READ MORE: Telemiracle 40 Brings in Over $5.2 Million

Carlton Trail College found a new leader, following the retirement of Ivan Yackel.

Ralph Troschke was hired as the college's new President. Troschke came over from Alberta, where he previously served as Dean at Olds College.

Board Chair Glenn Hepp mentioned that Troschke's experience was a major reason in why they wanted him to be the school's new leader.

READ MORE: Carlton Trail College Names New President

An important organization celebrated 15 years in Humboldt in February.

PARTNERS Family Services held a gathering at the Art Gallery, where they told the story of how the organization first formed.

After starting out with a $3,000 grant, funds to PARTNERS has reached the near half million mark.

READ MORE: PARTNERS Celebrates 15 Years of Building Hope

JCI Humboldt was rewarded for their efforts in helping grow Humboldt.

The organization received the Premier's Service Award, which is presented to clubs or organizations for their commitment to growing communities in Saskatchewan.

Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer was on hand to present the award to the group.

READ MORE: JCI Humboldt Recognized for Outstanding Community Work

After 55 years, a piece of Humboldt history was knocked down.

The old flour mill came tumbling to the ground, bringing back many fond memories of the building's time in the city.

READ AND SEE MORE: Another Chapter in Humboldt History

The annual Mark of Excellence Awards took place in March, with businesses and individuals being awarded for their great contributions to Humboldt's business scene.

Sobeys and Tremblay Electric took the Large and Small Business of the Year awards, with Mike and Lacey Rath of Pharmasave earning a pair of awards.

The 18th edition of the awards are on the way in March 2017.

READ MORE: Recap of the 17th Mark of Excellence Awards

These are just some of the many stories that came out of the year. You can browse the archive by clicking here.

