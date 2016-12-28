No Christmas Break for Greenwater Police

It was a busy Christmas weekend for the Greenwater RCMP.

They say that between December 22 and Boxing Day, there were 23 calls for service, which included multiple complaints of break and enter.

Of note, police arrested four people involved with a string of break-ins at Barrier Ford Resort.

During the afternoon on Christmas Eve, two adult men and two youth male's were caught in the act of busting in to cabins.

Several guns, food and alcohol were collected by the four individuals, with damaged windows and doors as a result.

All four are scheduled to appear in Yorkton Court on Wednesday.

The rest of calls fielded by the Greenwater detachment over the five days consisted of vehicle theft and minor traffic offences.