Humboldt RCMP Looking Into Home Hardware Theft

Police in Humboldt are seeking an apparent mom and daughter who stole multiple items from a business in the city.

At around 3:45pm on December 19, the two women loaded up a cart full of items from Home Hardware. The cart was then left at the back of the store, while they brought their vehicle around and loaded the vehicle.

After being confronted, the suspects drove away with the items.

The first suspect (pictured below) is described as a First Nation female, between the age of 45-50 with a heavier build and black hair. She was wearing a dark hat with white lettering, black framed glasses, a dark navy blue jacket, black pants, black boots and a silver scarf.

The second suspect (pictured in the headline image) is a First Nation female believed to be between 25-30 years old with a slim build and black hair. She was wearing a dark navy blue jacket, light coloured jeans and black boots.

They were driving a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Traverse, with black tinted windows, a black roof rack and brushed aluminum rims. The first three numbers on the Saskatchewan license plate are believed to be 461.

Any information can be directed to the Humboldt RCMP or Crime Stoppers.