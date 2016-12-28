HDHF Celebrates 30th Year; Big 2016

2016 was a big year for the Humboldt and District Hospital Foundation.

The foundation ran several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Have a Heart walk/run and received funds from the Tim Hortons SMILE Cookie Campaign and Humboldt Good Neighbor Store.

Lorrie Bunko is the Executive Director for HDHF.

She talks about the 2016 year as a whole.

"2016 was a fabulous year. It was 30 years that the Foundation has been in existence, so we were able to do a lot of reminiscing, looking back, measuring our success over the years. It was a really good year, and very motivating going forward."

Bunko describes another highlight from 2016.

"hearing that our Emergency department is going to be part of the Sunrise Clinical Manager, where we'll be able to communicate will be able to communicate effectively with Saskatoon when a patient presents into Emergency. We've seen a lot of enhanced technology, and this couldn't be done without the donors."

Bunko explains, 2017 has even more to offer.

"2017 we are facing our lengthy equipment list. We have to get our heads wrapped around that and get a plan in place on how we're going to tackle that list. We're going to concentrate on long term funding and looking more at focusing on estates planning, and just long term, the financial goals of the Foundation."

Bunko adds that the HDHF could use more Board of Directors, and that the Annual General Meeting for the Foundation is slated for June.

