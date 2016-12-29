Bruno Winter Fun Day Set to Take Place

A day full of winter fun is in store for the town of Bruno.

The Bruno Winter Fun Day is taking place on Thursday, with family fun for everyone.

Dale Glessman is the Mayor of Bruno.

he talks about what all is going on during the day.

"All the businesses are having a draw or a special on for the day. We have two teams of horses and we're giving, not sleigh rides, but wagon rides, because of the lack of snow. We're also having hot dogs, hot chocolate and coffee, that's donated by the Bruno Credit Union, and the skating rink will be open from 9 until 5."

Glessman explains what makes the day important for the Town of Bruno.

"It's to get people to come out and see what the town has to offer, and what our businesses have to offer. Like I said, the wagon rides are free, and it's to get people to come out and have an old fashioned family day."

Glessman says you don't need to be from Bruno in order to partake in the winter fun.

"Anyone can join in, that's no problem. Last year, just Bruno Lumber and the Credit Union put it on, and we had about 150 people last year. This year, we thought we'd get all of the businesses in Bruno involved, and just have one really nice day."

The event is completely free and is sponsored by the Businesses in Bruno.

You can hear more from Dale Glessman here: