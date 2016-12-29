Reviewing 2016: Massive Fires, Harpauer Returns, Eaton Retires

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June.

Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to the Saskatchewan Legislature for a fifth straight term after she received the overwhelming majority of votes in April's provincial election.

Harpauer began her political career by winning the former Watrous riding. After that was dissolved, she won the Humboldt vote in 2003 and has been the city's MLA ever since.

Following the budget, Harpauer changed portfolios and now looks after Government Relations as well as First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs.

The election saw a change in power on the opposition side, as NDP leader Cam Broten stepped down after not winning his seat.

READ MORE: Harpauer Wins Historic Fourth Term in Humboldt

READ MORE: Broten Steps Down as NDP Leader

 

Over 600 students and staff in the Horizon School Division took in one of the most powerful presentations they will ever see as part of the 2nd Annual Holocaust Symposium.

The day featured five different speakers, capped off with Nate Leipciger, who is a survivor of the Holocaust.

Leipciger said that he wants to tell his story so that today's youth realize that they can carry on with change and make a difference in the world.

READ MORE: Students Hear From Holocaust Survivor During Symposium

There were a pair of connections at the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards in 2016.

Local artist Ray Whitton earned the honour of Roots Album of the Year for his self-titled album.

Hank's Tavern in Bradwell was awarded Nightclub of the Year for their efforts in having live bands play in the bar throughout the year.

READ MORE: Whitton Thrilled to Receive First SCMA Award

READ MORE: Small Town Tavern Wins Nightclub of the Year

We learned the story of how Fort McMurray's massive wildfire affected a family from Humboldt.

Tristan Schindlbeck - the daughter of then Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton - and her family were among those who were forced to be evacuated.

The fire has been described as the costliest insured natural disaster in Canadian history, with nearly $4-billion in claims as of mid-November.

It was also named the top weather story in Canada, after the fires began due to unseasonably hot, dry weather in early May.

READ MORE: Former Humboldt Woman Fleeing Fort McMurray

A student in Watson picked up a national honour in science.

Teresa Deng, a Grade 11 student at the school, won a bronze medal at the Canada Science Fair in Montreal.

Deng's project involved creating oil from algae that can be used in airplanes and cars.

READ MORE: Watson Student Claims Bronze at National Science Fair

In May, we found out that Humboldt would be guaranteed to have a new Mayor come October's Civic Election, as Malcolm Eaton announced he would be retiring from the position.

Eaton served as Mayor for ten years after initially starting out on council for three years.

On October 26, we learned who Eaton's replacement would be. Rob Muench was voted in with a strong majority of the votes to take over as the city's leader.

READ MORE: Eaton Reflects on Ten Years as Humboldt Mayor

Residents of Wynyard were pleased to find out that they are continually aided by one of the top physicians in Saskatchewan.

Doctor Crystal Litwin was named Saskatchewan's Physician of the Year in May.

Born in Foam Lake, Litwin has been in Wynyard for 20 years.

READ MORE: Wynyard Doctor Named Saskatchewan Physician of the Year

The 2nd Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event took place with PARTNERS Family Services.

Men of the Humboldt area strapped up their red high heels to help raise awareness against domestic violence.

Funds from the walk will help PARTNERS continue with the support work they do in the area, which includes 42 rural communities along with Humboldt.

READ MORE: PARTNERS Introducing New Program With Walk a Mile Funds

Among the biggest stories of the year from the area reached global status, after two pig barns were lost in a massive blaze that trapped 5,000 pigs.

Smoke from the fire could be seen up to 20 kilometres away from the LeRoy area operation.

News outlets across the country and into Europe picked up the story.

READ MORE: Fire Outside LeRoy Destroys Pig Barns

As part of celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday in 2017, the City of Humboldt has a new exhibit on display in the downtown district.

Humboldt's Canada 150 Mural was unveiled during the Summer Sizzler, which had 750 people paint a tile to be joined together to represent the city.

The mural is now on display across the road from City Hall on Main Street.

READ MORE: Humboldt's Canada 150 Mural Unveiled

Severe weather is the norm for summer in Saskatchewan.

That was no different in mid-June, as a storm rapidly moved across central Saskatchewan.

The storm left a trail of funnel clouds behind, from northwest of Humboldt near Cudworth, east towards Naicam, where a tornado touched down 20 kilometres outside the town.

We also learned about a story of kindness during the storm, after a farmer brought Kaylie Nemeth and her family to safety.

READ MORE: Tornado Touches Down Near Naicam

READ MORE: Tornado Threatens Family Driving Through Naicam

The annual Summer Sizzler took place once again in June, with many additions to be enjoyed for attendees.

This year featured a kickoff concert with Chris Culgin Band. There was also monster truck rides, a strongman competition, wrestling show and comic-con.

Events Manager Mike Ulriksen stated that they are continually looking for support from residents as to how they can best shape the sizzler for future events.

READ MORE: Humboldt Spinning in Sizzler Success

Following much discussion over a potential landfill in the Rural Municipality of LeRoy, a deal was struck in June between the RM and REACT.

Concerns from residents about the new landfill included rodents, litter control and land contamination.

The RM had consulted many parties about issues raised prior to agreeing to the deal.

Once complete, the landfill will operate 20 kilometres west and seven kilometres north of LeRoy.

READ MORE: REACT Landfill in RM of LeRoy Approved

More Local News

Reviewing 2016: Massive Fires, Harpauer Returns, Eaton Retires

With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June. Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to…

Bruno Winter Fun Day Set to Take Place

A day full of winter fun is in store for the town of Bruno. The Bruno Winter Fun Day is taking place on Thursday, with family fun for everyone. Dale Glessman is the Mayor of Bruno. he talks about…

HDHF Celebrates 30th Year; Big 2016

2016 was a big year for the Humboldt and District Hospital Foundation. The foundation ran several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Have a Heart walk/run and received funds from the Tim…

No Christmas Break for Greenwater Police

It was a busy Christmas weekend for the Greenwater RCMP. They say that between December 22 and Boxing Day, there were 23 calls for service, which included multiple complaints of break and enter. Of…

Humboldt RCMP Looking Into Home Hardware Theft

Police in Humboldt are seeking an apparent mom and daughter who stole multiple items from a business in the city. At around 3:45pm on December 19, the two women loaded up a cart full of items from…

Reviewing 2016: PARTNERS Milestone, JCI Award

Looking back on 2016 in the Humboldt area, here are some highlights from the months of January, February and March. Cameco Hockey Day in Saskatchewan was a massive hit in east-central Saskatchewan,…

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Looking Forward to New Year

Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce is ending 2016 on a high note. The Chamber did see challenges in 2016 but were able to over come them. Executive Director Crystal Young joined the Chamber in…

Many Highlights in 2016 for Humboldt Food Bank

An exciting year for the Humboldt Food Bank is coming to a close. The Food Bank received lots of donations throughout the year, both in food and in financial donations. Shirley Reiter is a Board…

Humboldt Curling Club Awards Early Bird Winner

Humboldt Curling Club held their early bird this passed week. This year the $500 prize went to Ramona Classen. If you would still like to purchase your tickets to the Humboldt Curling Club Monthly…

St. Mary's Villa Foundation Celebrates Big 2016

Another year is in the books for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation. Donna Muench is the Executive director for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation. She talks about some of the highlights of the year that…

Canada Offering Free Discovery Parks Pass for 2017

Touring the historical site of Batoche, or wandering through the forest in Prince Albert, the federal government is hoping to see more people attend parks next year. To celebrate Canada's 150th…

Theater Club Returns to Humboldt in 2016

After many years away, 2016 marked the return of live theater in Humboldt. The Humboldt Theater Club formed early in the year, with their first live production performed in August. "It was the first…

Santa Came and Saw; Grizzlyhawk Rocked: Eyes on the Area

Here's a look at the Week that was with Eyes on the Area. Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to spend some time with some Novice Hockey Players on Friday A Blast from the Past: HCI's…

Stolen Items Overnight in Kelvington

Another theft in the Greenwater area has police investigating. They say that during the night of December 22, one suspect entered a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Kelvington. Once…

Merry Christmas!

From the laughter shared with friends and family to all the joys of the holiday season, the staff and families of 107.5 Bolt FM and DiscoverHumboldt.com wish you and yours a Merry Christmas and Happy…

Holiday Eating Temptations: Savouring is Key

An extra package of chocolate, or another slice of that delicious dessert. Eating during the holidays can be troublesome for many people - especially those who have health concerns. Registered…

Humboldt Parents Warned about Child Choking Hazards

Health Canada is warning Humboldt and area parents last-minute to make sure their children remain safe this holiday season. From age appropriate toys, to making sure a purchased product isn't…

REACT Garbage Pick-up During Holidays

All the wrapping paper, paper plates, and everything else that goes with the holiday season will certainly be filling up garbage cans over the holidays. With that, REACT has released their holiday…

Soup Kitchen Celebrating Christmas with Gathering

Whether you are in need of a meal or simply want to socialize, the Humboldt Soup Kitchen is inviting you to join them Christmas Day. The Soup Kitchen is once again holding a Christmas supper for…

Santa Declared Ready for Takeoff (Video)

Santa has the green light for Rudolph's red nose to lead the way into Canada Christmas Eve. This week, federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau confirmed that Santa has successfully renewed his…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

More Theft in Greenwater Area

Latest Round of Canada 150 Grants Benefit Wadena, Area Communities

City Announces Holiday Facility Usage Times

PCS Lanigan Employees Receive Good News Ahead of Holidays

Muenster Housing Authority Appoints New Member

Businesses Awarded for Christmas Spirit

Wynyard Spreading Community Christmas Cheer

One School Board Among Options Following Perrins Report Release

Forecast Brings Seasonal Surprise

Broncos Deliver Assist to Kids at Hospital

Pedestrian Crossing Installation Underway

Local Schools Complete Christmas Projects

Producers Pack Quill Lake Hall for Water Solution Meeting

Hill joins Humboldt Housing Authority

Mosaic Assisting in Flood Mitigation Funding

Provincial, National Champions to be Honoured in January

Work Expected to Resume Tuesday Following Allan Mine Fire

Outdoor Rink Ready for Use

Flu Season About to Peak; Flu Clinic in Humboldt Tuesday

Wildlife Federation Members Shoot for Biggest Horns

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Foster for the Holidays

21 December 2016 1:00 pm - 03 January 2017 1:00 pm

Humboldt SPCA, Humboldt





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

29 December 2016 8:00 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Cudworth Lions Club - Chase the Ace Lottery

30 December 2016 6:00 pm

Cudworth Motor Inn, Cudworth





Texas Holdem Knockout Poker Tournament

30 December 2016 7:00 pm

Annaheim Community Hall





Malcolm Foster

30 December 2016 7:00 pm

Caleb Village Humboldt, Humboldt





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

30 December 2016 7:30 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Login