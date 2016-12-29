Reviewing 2016: Massive Fires, Harpauer Returns, Eaton Retires

With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June.

Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to the Saskatchewan Legislature for a fifth straight term after she received the overwhelming majority of votes in April's provincial election.

Harpauer began her political career by winning the former Watrous riding. After that was dissolved, she won the Humboldt vote in 2003 and has been the city's MLA ever since.

Following the budget, Harpauer changed portfolios and now looks after Government Relations as well as First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs.

The election saw a change in power on the opposition side, as NDP leader Cam Broten stepped down after not winning his seat.

READ MORE: Harpauer Wins Historic Fourth Term in Humboldt

READ MORE: Broten Steps Down as NDP Leader

Over 600 students and staff in the Horizon School Division took in one of the most powerful presentations they will ever see as part of the 2nd Annual Holocaust Symposium.

The day featured five different speakers, capped off with Nate Leipciger, who is a survivor of the Holocaust.

Leipciger said that he wants to tell his story so that today's youth realize that they can carry on with change and make a difference in the world.

READ MORE: Students Hear From Holocaust Survivor During Symposium

There were a pair of connections at the Saskatchewan Country Music Awards in 2016.

Local artist Ray Whitton earned the honour of Roots Album of the Year for his self-titled album.

Hank's Tavern in Bradwell was awarded Nightclub of the Year for their efforts in having live bands play in the bar throughout the year.

READ MORE: Whitton Thrilled to Receive First SCMA Award

READ MORE: Small Town Tavern Wins Nightclub of the Year

We learned the story of how Fort McMurray's massive wildfire affected a family from Humboldt.

Tristan Schindlbeck - the daughter of then Humboldt Mayor Malcolm Eaton - and her family were among those who were forced to be evacuated.

The fire has been described as the costliest insured natural disaster in Canadian history, with nearly $4-billion in claims as of mid-November.

It was also named the top weather story in Canada, after the fires began due to unseasonably hot, dry weather in early May.

READ MORE: Former Humboldt Woman Fleeing Fort McMurray

A student in Watson picked up a national honour in science.

Teresa Deng, a Grade 11 student at the school, won a bronze medal at the Canada Science Fair in Montreal.

Deng's project involved creating oil from algae that can be used in airplanes and cars.

READ MORE: Watson Student Claims Bronze at National Science Fair

In May, we found out that Humboldt would be guaranteed to have a new Mayor come October's Civic Election, as Malcolm Eaton announced he would be retiring from the position.

Eaton served as Mayor for ten years after initially starting out on council for three years.

On October 26, we learned who Eaton's replacement would be. Rob Muench was voted in with a strong majority of the votes to take over as the city's leader.

READ MORE: Eaton Reflects on Ten Years as Humboldt Mayor

Residents of Wynyard were pleased to find out that they are continually aided by one of the top physicians in Saskatchewan.

Doctor Crystal Litwin was named Saskatchewan's Physician of the Year in May.

Born in Foam Lake, Litwin has been in Wynyard for 20 years.

READ MORE: Wynyard Doctor Named Saskatchewan Physician of the Year

The 2nd Annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event took place with PARTNERS Family Services.

Men of the Humboldt area strapped up their red high heels to help raise awareness against domestic violence.

Funds from the walk will help PARTNERS continue with the support work they do in the area, which includes 42 rural communities along with Humboldt.

READ MORE: PARTNERS Introducing New Program With Walk a Mile Funds

Among the biggest stories of the year from the area reached global status, after two pig barns were lost in a massive blaze that trapped 5,000 pigs.

Smoke from the fire could be seen up to 20 kilometres away from the LeRoy area operation.

News outlets across the country and into Europe picked up the story.

READ MORE: Fire Outside LeRoy Destroys Pig Barns

As part of celebrating Canada's 150th Birthday in 2017, the City of Humboldt has a new exhibit on display in the downtown district.

Humboldt's Canada 150 Mural was unveiled during the Summer Sizzler, which had 750 people paint a tile to be joined together to represent the city.

The mural is now on display across the road from City Hall on Main Street.

READ MORE: Humboldt's Canada 150 Mural Unveiled

Severe weather is the norm for summer in Saskatchewan.

That was no different in mid-June, as a storm rapidly moved across central Saskatchewan.

The storm left a trail of funnel clouds behind, from northwest of Humboldt near Cudworth, east towards Naicam, where a tornado touched down 20 kilometres outside the town.

We also learned about a story of kindness during the storm, after a farmer brought Kaylie Nemeth and her family to safety.

READ MORE: Tornado Touches Down Near Naicam

READ MORE: Tornado Threatens Family Driving Through Naicam

The annual Summer Sizzler took place once again in June, with many additions to be enjoyed for attendees.

This year featured a kickoff concert with Chris Culgin Band. There was also monster truck rides, a strongman competition, wrestling show and comic-con.

Events Manager Mike Ulriksen stated that they are continually looking for support from residents as to how they can best shape the sizzler for future events.

READ MORE: Humboldt Spinning in Sizzler Success

Following much discussion over a potential landfill in the Rural Municipality of LeRoy, a deal was struck in June between the RM and REACT.

Concerns from residents about the new landfill included rodents, litter control and land contamination.

The RM had consulted many parties about issues raised prior to agreeing to the deal.

Once complete, the landfill will operate 20 kilometres west and seven kilometres north of LeRoy.

READ MORE: REACT Landfill in RM of LeRoy Approved