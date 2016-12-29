Bergquist Pleased With City's Works and Utilities in 2016

Water, sewage, roads.

It all falls in line with Peter Bergquist and the Public Works and Utilities department in the City of Humboldt.

As the year changes over, Bergquist says that they are satisfied with what they were able to accomplish.

"We were pretty happy with 2016. We feel we made a lot of progress in a lot of areas," he noted. "Around the Post Office, we gave it a pretty good upgrade. We have the water plant, which is a pretty large upgrade for our community. We're making headway on storm water projects, like over on 11th Avenue near the golf course."

The water plant, Bergquist added, is of extra importance for the city.

"It's going to take us to a population of about 9,000, with expansion abilities to 12,000," he explained. "As water is one of the most important things for a community, we are going to be pretty well set up in that respect."

"Finishing that also allows us to concentrate on other things," said Bergquist.

Work on the water plant is expected to wrap up early on in 2017.

As most residents likely noticed in the spring, roads were crumbling due to thawing from winter, which impacted many areas of the city.

Bergquist says that fixing up some of those spots is something they are hoping to achieve.

"Pending council approval on budget, we will look at repairing some of the streets that blew apart in the thawing that we had this spring, particularly on the 12th Avenue area," he said. "We are hoping to do some upgrades on lift stations as well."