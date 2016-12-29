Safe Communities Humboldt Looks Back at 2016

Safe Communities Humboldt is looking back at the 2016 year that was.

The organization saw many highlights in 2016, and looks forward to a strong 2017.

Shari Hinz is the Executive Director of Safe Communities Humboldt.

She talks about the year that was as a whole.

"2016 was definitely another busy year for our organization. We were able to be involved in providing 10 different programs and initiatives through out the region over the course of 2016. We began the process related to our chart of registration, we saw some changes to our advisory committee over the passed year, we were fortunate to add some new members, but we also had to bid farewell to one of our long-term members who moved out of Province."

Hinz describes a few highlights from the year that was.

"Two of our largest programs, the P.A.R.T.Y. Program and Progressive Agriculture Safety Day were great successes once again. Our organization, along with one of our long standing community partners Hergott Farm Equipment, were actually featured by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association in a National article which was promoted during Agriculture Safety week, and the 2016 them was 'keeping kids safe.'"

Hinz explains it's all about looking forward to next year now.

"2017, as always, we aim to be able to continue to deliver our regular programming related to the priorities that our Organization established. We hope to complete our Chart of Registration 2017, we're actively seeking funding partners and submitting grant applications through a number of our programs this time of year. Our 2017 Membership campaign is underway, and we're really thankful for our returning members, and welcome the many new members to our Organization who have already committed to supporting us in 2017."

More funding and volunteers would always be appreciated by Safe Communities Humboldt in order to help with their programs.

Hear more from Shari Hinz as she spoke with Bolt FM's Tyler Bieber here: