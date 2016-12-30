Leisure Services Looks Back On Busy 2016

It was a busy year in Humboldt, with credit going to the Leisure Services Department for the City of Humboldt.

The Leisure Services Department was kept busy with a variety of events, and even have a new Director.

Director of Leisure Services Mike Ulriksen talks about the year that was.

"A busy year as usual, every year we get to see some amazing events coming through out facilities, some new attractions, some new conferences and what not. It's always an exciting place to be working, and 2016 was no different, in addition to our own events like the Summer Sizzler growing and expanding, Canada Day growing and expanding as well."

Ulriksen describes what's on the way for 2017.

"Basically we've got some renovations in the Aquatic Centre, we're hoping to get some things done, or at least the planning for that in 2017. With the new council, it's going to be interesting to see what their priorities and what projects they see as being needed to be done right away. Right now, we're in discussions with Council on that, so we're kind of in limbo a little bit, to see what the plan is for the next few years as well."

Ulriksen says Humboldt saw lots events this year, both new and familiar.

"Just those one-off events that we get to bring to Humboldt that wouldn't normally be here. This year we had a major skating event that took place in November, so getting to see some of those are definitely the highlights of each year, so we were excited to see that. Continuing our partnerships with some of our major-user groups, with the Curling Club, with the Broncos, and just kind of see how those things change and adapt over time and how we can make those relationships better."

Ulriksen would also like to thank you the Leisure Services staff in making the events that go on run smoothly.

Hear more from Mike Ulriksen as he spoke with Bolt FM's Tyler Bieber here: