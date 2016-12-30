Reviewing 2016: Canada Day, Olympics, Water

  • Print
Some of the top stories and events from July, August and September in 2016.

As is the case every July 1, residents dress up in their red and white to celebrate the great nation that is Canada.

In Humboldt, the celebration runs all day at Water Ridge Park, with different kinds of entertainment and activities.

We also heard from other communities on their festivities in Jansen, Naicam, Middle Lake and Englefeld.

A pair of walks came to Humboldt throughout July.

The Run to Remember stopped in the city ahead of Wounded Warriors weekend, which was set to take place in Nipawin.

Wounded Warriors honours those who have been injured doing jobs that protect the public.

Earlier, the peace run made its way to Humboldt. The run is a group of 12 runners that do a 10,000 mile relay around North America in an attempt to help generate world peace.

A massive rain storm hit the region in the middle of July, plugging up drainage systems in the city due to how much rain came in a short amount of time.

Rainfall warnings popped up over a period of days, with two to four inches recorded on multiple occasions.

The system that moved through the area was just one of the many delays that disrupted progress in the fields throughout the summer and fall.

One of Humboldt's most popular destinations for kids turned 20 in 2016.

The Humboldt Aquatic Centre celebrated the milestone in July, with around 150 people coming to take part in celebrations.

The pool first opened in 1996, with the addition of a water slide coming in 2003.

All eyes in Humboldt were glued to televisions throughout August, as the 2016 Olympics took place.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton was competing in Heptathlon, and prior to her event beginning, the city sent some cheer along the way.

At Humboldt's Canada Day celebrations, Brianne's parents - Cal and Kim - were presented with a flag full of signatures and messages wishing Brianne well at the games.

While Theisen-Eaton wasn't quite able to complete her golden goal, an inspiring finish to the event allowed her to bring home a bronze medal.

Main Street in Humboldt was closed up for two days in August, as Streetfest took over the downtown core.

Two days of entertainment, food and other activities brought out many residents to take part in the late summer event.

Streetfest was designed to show off Humboldt's downtown from the stores and vendors to the talent on stage.

One Humboldt youngster had the thrill of a lifetime in the summer.

Carson Olsen, who is 10, was one of 160 players who had the opportunity to meet NHL superstars Sidney Crosby and Nathan McKinnon.

Olsen took part in Crosby's hockey school, which was held in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, where Crosby and McKinnon grew up.

There were 36,000 applicants with the kids having to write a paragraph outlining as to why they should be picked.

The beginning of a new look at Centennial Park outside the Uniplex started up.

Construction to help alleviate storm water from the grounds took place throughout the fall, with work recently wrapping up on the north parking lot.

With the work that had to be done, one ball diamond was lost, but the city plans to eventually have new diamonds built, along with a football/soccer field that would replace the former Diamond 2 in the northeast spot.

Big news in September, as Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan and Agrium agreed to merge.

The deal is worth an estimated $36-billion and will see around 20,000 employees in 18 countries.

PCS operates mines in Lanigan, Allan, Cory, Patience Lake and Rocanville, while Agrium has one operation in the province at Vanscoy.

It was a monumental day for the city on September 12, as Humboldt's first ever Pride Week was officially declared.

A rainbow flag was raised at City Hall on that day, with Mayor Malcolm Eaton, MLA Donna Harpauer and Saskatchewan Pride Network Coordinator Joe Wickenhauser among those in attendance.

The week had multiple events take place to celebrate gender diversity.

A teacher in Watrous was rewarded for her efforts in helping make an impact on students.

Tina Edwards was given the Canadian Student Leadership Association Leader of Distinction Award for 2016.

Edwards has been teaching at Winston High School in Watrous for 22 years.

