Reviewing 2016: Elections, Early Snow, New Buildings

Taking a look at some more recent memories from 2016, as we explore October, November and December.

The Humboldt & District Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new leader in early October.

Crystal Young has been working as the Executive Director of the Chamber for four months now and is looking to help keep the area strong and growing.

Saskatchewan received an early blast of winter in the first couple weeks of October, with rain turning to ice and snow with cooler temperatures.

After rain halted harvest progress earlier in the summer, the early snowfall brought operations to a crashing halt, with some never getting back into the fields.

The snow did eventually clear out towards November, as a warming period returned.

Fittingly, the early snowfall was placed perfectly in LeRoy, as the community hosted the first hockey game at the new rink.

The Midget AA Humboldt Broncos defeated North East 4-2 in an exhibition contest on October 4.

One month later, the rink was officially opened with a ceremony featuring contributors to the stunning facility.

A day full of hockey games was held, capped off with the return of the LeRoy Braves to home ice, as they played the Lanigan Pirates in a 6-4 loss.

There was more sad news in the area, as long time basketball coach and teacher Wade Weseen passed away in September.

Weseen, like Kevin Grieman, who passed in February, was a legend in the area.

He was a teacher for over 40 years, impacting the lives of not only his basketball players, but students and people in general as well.

In helping explain Weseen's legacy, we talked to Curtis Strueby, who replaced Weseen at Lake Lenore School.

Elections played a large role in the coffee row chatter throughout October, as the civic vote took place late in the month.

In Humboldt, we knew prior that a new Mayor would take over, after Malcolm Eaton announced earlier in the year that he would be retiring.

That person didn't come too far from Eaton in council meetings, as Councillor Rob Muench won the large majority of votes.

He was joined by three new Councillors in addition to three returning members.

The vote expanded to more regions than just the municipalities, as RM's and school boards also conducted ballots.

Falling in line with Canada's 150th birthday in 2017, a Humboldt project continues to see funds roll in.

The Original Humboldt site west of the city will play a big role in celebrating the country's milestone birthday next year.

Original Humboldt was awarded $15,000 in the form of a Canada 150 grant from the federal government. They also received $2,000 from local business Information Services Corporation.

The City of Humboldt is under new leadership in the Leisure Services department.

After Darrell Lessmeister announced he would be vacating the position to take a new job in Alberta, the city announced his interim replacement.

Mike Ulriksen, the Events Manager, has taken over for Lessmeister on a current interim basis.

The Uniplex, parks and green spaces are among some of the areas looked after by Leisure Services.

Humboldt's Remembrance Day service was once again widely attended, as residents paid respects.

The day typically consists of the service in the morning, with lunch at the Legion branch in the afternoon, and a banquet supper in the evening.

Several years in the making, Calico Gymnastics cut the ribbon on their brand new, permanent facility.

Following move after move between temporary homes, Calico reached an agreement with the city to turn the new building into a joint-use facility.

The new building provides no shortage of space for the organization and it will also allow them to hold competitions, instead of always having to travel to compete.

The Humboldt Food Bank completed an upgrade in 2016, as they sliced the bread on a new building.

Donations were left behind posthumously by a pair of families with the funds directed to be used specifically for a new building.

With more space and ease of access to serve their clients, the building has been a hit with volunteers who work at the facility.

Honouring two men who impacted the lives of young people like no other, Humboldt Collegiate Institute held a cancer fundraiser during their annual senior girls basketball tournament.

It was the first tournament under the new name, honouring Kevin Grieman - the Kevin J. Grieman Memorial.

The tournament also honoured Wade Weseen this year, and featured a game between HCI and Lake Lenore as a tribute to not only Grieman and Weseen, but also as part of the pink initiative.

HCI bought pink jerseys for Lake Lenore as part of the pay it forward movement to help raise funds and awareness for cancer.

The tournament generated $6,000, which will help support families in the area currently dealing with cancer.

With ongoing issues regarding water and flooding in the Quill Lakes, a solution meeting was held in late December.

Around 250 farmers packed the Quill Lake Community Hall to hear and discuss options of what can be done to alleviate flooding concerns.

