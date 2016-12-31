Humboldt Golf Club Concludes 2016 Lottery

  • Print
Category: Local News

The last draw for the Humboldt Golf Club's Trip of the Month was made on Friday.

Robin and Cindy Richels of Humboldt were the winners of the draw, which is for Hawaii.

The club is currently selling tickets for the 2017 version of the lottery, with the first draw date set for January 31.

