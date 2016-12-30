Driving Laws Changing on January 1

As the year changes over, Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers of upcoming changes to impaired and distracted driving.

With impaired driving charges still at an embarrassingly high rate, the crown insurer is trying to help that number dwindle.

Under the changes, the zero tolerance policy for alcohol or drugs will change from 19 and under to 21 and under, as well as all new drivers.

A 60-day licence suspension will also take place on the first offence.

Previously, there was no vehicle seizure for experienced drivers with .04 to .08 blood alcohol content, but under the new law, a three day seizure will take place on the first offence.

For those caught driving with BAC between .08 and .159, the first offence results in a one year suspension, with the second offence being three years, and any offences after that result in a 10 year suspension.

With the current law, suspensions were for one, two and five years.

If the BAC is above .16, or the person refuses a breath sample, the offences jump up to two, five and 10 years.

There is also changes to the cellphone law to help prevent distracted driving.

Currently, anyone who is caught using their cellphone will receive a ticket.

However, come January 1, anyone who is caught driving and holding, viewing, using or manipulating a cellphone will receive a ticket.

SGI found that many tickets were being overturned due to drivers fighting the ticket, stating that they were holding the phone instead of using it.