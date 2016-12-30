"Big" Year for Big Brothers Big Sisters Humboldt Branch

2016 is coming to a close for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Branch in Humboldt.

The year saw lots of highlights for the organization, including successful fundraisers and lots of matches.

Stacey Poss is from the Big Brothers Big Sisters Humboldt Branch.

She talks about the 2016 year as a whole.

"Just some great partnerships, like with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Purse Auction, and just community support and working with the other Organizations. We matched 33 children this year in 2016 with mentors, and we're very excited about that."

Poss says a new match is always a highlight for the Organization.

"These matches are truly life changing, so those are our highlights. Our fundraisers have all been a success again, and that's just due to community support and people believing what our mentor-ship relationships can do for children and families."

Poss says the wishlist involves a little more help for the organization.

"Number one, we're always looking for mentors for our kids, because again, that's why we exist, and we just really want to ensure children have everything they need going forward. Of course, we're always looking for volunteers for specific events like Bowl for Kids Sake, our Diva Golf Tournament, which is super awesome, and anytime we're selling raffle tickets or anything like that, a helping hand is always needed there."

Poss thanks everyone who helped the Organization in 2016, and looks forward to a busy 2017 ahead.

Hear more from Stacey Poss as she spoke with Bolt FM's Tyler Bieber here: