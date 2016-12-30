Break and Enter in Melfort Leads to Teen Facing 3 Charges

Water, sewage, roads. It all falls in line with Peter Bergquist and the Public Works and Utilities department in the City of Humboldt. As the year changes over, Bergquist says that they are satisfied…
With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June. Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to…
A day full of winter fun is in store for the town of Bruno. The Bruno Winter Fun Day is taking place on Thursday, with family fun for everyone. Dale Glessman is the Mayor of Bruno. he talks about…
2016 was a big year for the Humboldt and District Hospital Foundation. The foundation ran several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Have a Heart walk/run and received funds from the Tim…
It was a busy Christmas weekend for the Greenwater RCMP. They say that between December 22 and Boxing Day, there were 23 calls for service, which included multiple complaints of break and enter. Of…
Police in Humboldt are seeking an apparent mom and daughter who stole multiple items from a business in the city. At around 3:45pm on December 19, the two women loaded up a cart full of items from…
Looking back on 2016 in the Humboldt area, here are some highlights from the months of January, February and March. Cameco Hockey Day in Saskatchewan was a massive hit in east-central Saskatchewan,…
Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce is ending 2016 on a high note. The Chamber did see challenges in 2016 but were able to over come them. Executive Director Crystal Young joined the Chamber in…
An exciting year for the Humboldt Food Bank is coming to a close. The Food Bank received lots of donations throughout the year, both in food and in financial donations. Shirley Reiter is a Board…
Humboldt Curling Club held their early bird this passed week. This year the $500 prize went to Ramona Classen. If you would still like to purchase your tickets to the Humboldt Curling Club Monthly…
Another year is in the books for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation. Donna Muench is the Executive director for the St. Mary's Villa Foundation. She talks about some of the highlights of the year that…
Touring the historical site of Batoche, or wandering through the forest in Prince Albert, the federal government is hoping to see more people attend parks next year. To celebrate Canada's 150th…
After many years away, 2016 marked the return of live theater in Humboldt. The Humboldt Theater Club formed early in the year, with their first live production performed in August. "It was the first…
Here's a look at the Week that was with Eyes on the Area. Santa Claus took time out of his busy schedule to spend some time with some Novice Hockey Players on Friday A Blast from the Past: HCI's…
Another theft in the Greenwater area has police investigating. They say that during the night of December 22, one suspect entered a residence on the 100 block of Hillside Drive in Kelvington. Once…