Break and Enter in Melfort Leads to Teen Facing 3 Charges

A 19-year-old man if facing three charges after brutally beating a dog that led to its death.

Melfort RCMP responded to a break and enter call on December 28th, where the dog was located at a residence and sent to an emergency veterinary clinic where it died of injuries.

After further investigation, police have charged the man, whose name was not released by police, with break and enter, injuring or endangering an animal, and a failure to comply with a probation order.

He will appear in Melfort Provincial Court on Tuesday.