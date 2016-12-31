Muench Looks Back at 2016 for City of Humboldt

The City of Humboldt has certainly seen change in 2016 when it comes to city staff.

With the election that was held in October, new faces entered Council.

Newly elected Mayor Rob Muench talks about the year that was.

"It was a really good year. We've got a lot of stuff completed this year, and with the election we've got a new mayor and three new councils so I'm looking forward to 2017."

Muench describes work going on at one of the major projects underway for the City of Humboldt, the Water Treatment Plant.

"What that's going to allow to happen is we can keep a longer supply of water on hand, so that if there is any issues like there has been in the past, say the power goes out and we lose the pressure in the water lines. It'll give us a little more storage so we can eliminate a lot of the Boil-Water Advisories that were going on in the last few years here."

Muench describes one major highlight for the City in 2016.

"The other thing that I'd like to mention is a Communities in Bloom National Win for Humboldt. That's something that we've been trying to do for a long time, and we entered in the cities up to 10,000 residents, and we've had some stiff competition but this year we came out on top, so that's a feather in the cap for Humboldt."

Up next for the City in 2017 is a 10 year capital Plan, which is to be hammered out in the new year.

You can hear more from Mayor Rob Muench as he spoke with Bolt FM's Sarah Miller here: