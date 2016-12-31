Humboldt-Watrous MLA Year In Review

The Humboldt-Watrous area has seen some changes with population and growth but the province as a whole has also seen growth and some positive changes.

Donna Harpauer MLA for Humboldt-Watrous looks back on the year as a positive with many great changes.

"The year has had many positives as well as some stressors that's for sure."

Some great changes to legislature took place over the year.

"We were able to this last fall session past the Traffic Safety Act which will dramatically change drinking and driving laws in our province, we passed the Workers Compensation Act which will establish coverage for those that are experiencing post traumatic stress disorder. We expanded our private liquor retailing in Saskatchewan and we introduced private CT scans in the same method we have MRI service within our province that have proved to shorten the wait list for systems in Saskatchewan."

Harpauer also notes that the province has had a major growth in population.

"Our population continues to grow, over the past 10 years we have grown by 162,000 people."

Harpauer also was moved to a new portfolio which is dealing with Government Relations First Nations Métis and Northern Affairs.

Harpauer talks about what is coming up in the new year with this position and the government.

"We have some infrastructure programming in partnership with the federal government, they are talking about a phase two for one of the programs, so we are interested in what that will look like because although it may not be exciting water and sewer is extremely important to our community."

Harpauer was excited about many of the events that took place throughout the province as well.

You can hear more from MLA Donna Harpauer as she spoke with Bolt FM's Tyler Bieber.