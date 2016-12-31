Plan A Safe Ride

Driving Laws Changing on January 1 As the year changes over, Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers of upcoming changes to impaired and distracted driving. With impaired driving charges still at an embarrassingly high…

Reviewing 2016: Canada Day, Olympics, Water Some of the top stories and events from July, August and September in 2016. As is the case every July 1, residents dress up in their red and white to celebrate the great nation that is Canada. In…

Leisure Services Looks Back On Busy 2016 It was a busy year in Humboldt, with credit going to the Leisure Services Department for the City of Humboldt. The Leisure Services Department was kept busy with a variety of events, and even have a…

Safe Communities Humboldt Looks Back at 2016 Safe Communities Humboldt is looking back at the 2016 year that was. The organization saw many highlights in 2016, and looks forward to a strong 2017. Shari Hinz is the Executive Director of Safe…

Bergquist Pleased With City's Works and Utilities in 2016 Water, sewage, roads. It all falls in line with Peter Bergquist and the Public Works and Utilities department in the City of Humboldt. As the year changes over, Bergquist says that they are satisfied…

Reviewing 2016: Massive Fires, Harpauer Returns, Eaton Retires With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June. Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to…

Bruno Winter Fun Day Set to Take Place A day full of winter fun is in store for the town of Bruno. The Bruno Winter Fun Day is taking place on Thursday, with family fun for everyone. Dale Glessman is the Mayor of Bruno. he talks about…

HDHF Celebrates 30th Year; Big 2016 2016 was a big year for the Humboldt and District Hospital Foundation. The foundation ran several fundraisers throughout the year, including the Have a Heart walk/run and received funds from the Tim…

No Christmas Break for Greenwater Police It was a busy Christmas weekend for the Greenwater RCMP. They say that between December 22 and Boxing Day, there were 23 calls for service, which included multiple complaints of break and enter. Of…

Humboldt RCMP Looking Into Home Hardware Theft Police in Humboldt are seeking an apparent mom and daughter who stole multiple items from a business in the city. At around 3:45pm on December 19, the two women loaded up a cart full of items from…

Reviewing 2016: PARTNERS Milestone, JCI Award Looking back on 2016 in the Humboldt area, here are some highlights from the months of January, February and March. Cameco Hockey Day in Saskatchewan was a massive hit in east-central Saskatchewan,…

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Looking Forward to New Year Humboldt and District Chamber of Commerce is ending 2016 on a high note. The Chamber did see challenges in 2016 but were able to over come them. Executive Director Crystal Young joined the Chamber in…

Many Highlights in 2016 for Humboldt Food Bank An exciting year for the Humboldt Food Bank is coming to a close. The Food Bank received lots of donations throughout the year, both in food and in financial donations. Shirley Reiter is a Board…

Humboldt Curling Club Awards Early Bird Winner Humboldt Curling Club held their early bird this passed week. This year the $500 prize went to Ramona Classen. If you would still like to purchase your tickets to the Humboldt Curling Club Monthly…