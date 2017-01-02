Jennifer Brooks Recapping Some Major Roll Outs from 2016

Jennifer Brooks, the Community Development and Communications Director for Humboldt, was very pleased with the new things that happened in 2016.

Brooks mentioned the new app that is available for citizens to report issues to city staff.

"The Humboldt Connect app is also used as a work system for the city where issues can be reported online assigned to an individual and tracked to completion so folks know we are taking any concerns seriously, that we will work to resolve them."

Brooks also wanted to say thank you.

"We do want to say thank you to all the residents community organizations businesses and industry partners who worked with us to provided valuable incite over the past year."

Coming up in 2017 the city will look at engaging the citizens and trying to improve upon that.

"We are really looking at enhancing our community engagement, we have had some really good feed back and civic participation with residents and we would like to see more of that, so what does that mean, what does that look like and how can we enhance our services."

