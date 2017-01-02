Canada 150 Funds to Help Upgrade Viking Sportsplex in Naicam

Naicam residents will have some rink upgrades to look forward to in the New Year.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is investing well over $4,000,000 into 62 community projects across the province, with Naicam being one of those communities.

Half of the over $42,000 project will be paid for by the Canada 150 funds, with the rest being covered by the town of Naicam.

New rubber flooring, higher safety glass in the rink, a kids play area, a wheelchair lift for the bleacher area, and landscaping at the Curling rink is what is set to be complete.

While some major portions of the project will be complete by the end of March, the full project will be complete by September 30th.