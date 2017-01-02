Humboldt District Community Services Looks Back at Busy 2016

Humboldt District Community Services is looking back at a busy 2016.

The Community-based organization implements community-based responses to the needs of individuals with challenges in Humboldt.

Juanine Korte is the Executive Director of HDCS.

She talks about 2016 as a whole.

"2016 was an extremely busy year for our organization. We continued to provide our core programming which includes supported employment, family and individual support, community inclusion, support services and residential services. Our numbers in our supported employment program continued to grow as well as the individual and family support programming."

Korte talks about a big highlight for the Organization.

"One of the most notable changes in 2016 for us was our move to a different location. On May 1st, we transitioned over to our new space at 517 Main St. The move was an excellent opportunity for us to build capacity and deliver more programming."

Korte touches on what will keep the Organization busy in 2017.

"So in 2017, we're going to continue to focus on our core services. We hope to enhance our supported employment programming with some employment training workshops, and possibly expand our residential services program that we provide."

Additional funding will be needed by the Organization in the future as a result of increased programming.

Hear more from Juanine Korte as she spoke with Bolt FM's Tyler Bieber here: