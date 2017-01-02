LeRoy Family Receives Funds from H.E.R.O.

The Humboldt Emergency Relief Organization has helped another family in a difficult time.

Theo Hartman is a little boy who had to have a liver transplant in Edmonton, putting financial strain on his parents.

Andrel Hartman is Theo's Mom.

She talks about how the $13,640 will help.

"They will help us. We have a lot of travelling we have yet to do. We have to go to Edmonton a couple more times, Saskatoon every couple of weeks, Humboldt every week. Gas is expensive, food is expensive, so these funds are going to help us with that right now."

Hartman, describes Theo's current health.

"Theo is very good. He's healthy, we got to do our best to keep him healthy, so we try to keep the sick people away, and we hand-sanitize like crazy, and he's doing really good. He's a little slow on the talking and the walking, but I'm okay with that. He's good otherwise."

The money comes from the H.E.R.O. fundraising activities including the recent Christmas light campaign.

Phil Wilson is the President of H.E.R.O.

He talks about how the funds will help.

"It's going towards Theo Hartman, he's a young fella that had to have a Liver transplant in Edmonton. So the funds that we raise go towards expenses that are related to medical procedures but are not covered by insurance or health care."

Wilson explains it feels good to help a family like that.

"I think it's just great that we were able to help. I can't imagine the amount of pressure and strain financially and emotionally that they'd be going through so it's nice to be able to help them a bit."

Theo and family are set to head to Edmonton once again at the end of the month for the six-month post surgery checkup.

Hear more from Andrel Hartman here:

And hear more from Phil Wilson here: