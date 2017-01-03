Community Gathering Place Looks Back at Busy 2016

Numerous events, including Farmer's Markets, Concerts, and even fundraising lunches, kept the Community Gathering Place a busy place for 2016.

The Gathering Place also started a fundraising campaign to help with some renovations that need to be done.

Marie-Louise Ternier-Gommers is the Manager of the Community Gathering Place.

She talks about the year that was.

"I think 2016 is still a transition time for us and given that transitions are never quite easy, I think we've done really, really well. Our facility is getting better known, and we're hosting an ever-greater variety of events."

Ternier-Gommers describes a highlight from 2016.

"Probably the one that stands out the most is the launching of our Youth Drop-In program, that's definitely a highlight. It came out of the concern that there really is no safe place for kids ages 12-18 to hang out in Humboldt, and we've opened our space for that. It's been wonderful to see the community support that's come forward for this."

Ternier-Gommers explains what there is to look forward to in early 2017.

"A number of interesting bookings, I would say. Of course, this is the year that Canada celebrates it's 150th Anniversary, and we have a Francophone Association of Parents from Saskatchewan that has booked 5 cultural Francophone events in our facility, as part of Canada's 150th Anniversary, and that's going to start at the end of January."

In order to pay for renovations, the Community Gathering Place is accepting donations in the New Year.

Hear more from Marie-Louise Ternier-Gommers here: