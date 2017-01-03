  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Numerous events, including Farmer's Markets, Concerts, and even fundraising lunches, kept the Community Gathering Place a busy place for 2016.

The Gathering Place also started a fundraising campaign to help with some renovations that need to be done.

Marie-Louise Ternier-Gommers is the Manager of the Community Gathering Place.

She talks about the year that was.

"I think 2016 is still a transition time for us and given that transitions are never quite easy, I think we've done really, really well. Our facility is getting better known, and we're hosting an ever-greater variety of events."

Ternier-Gommers describes a highlight from 2016.

"Probably the one that stands out the most is the launching of our Youth Drop-In program, that's definitely a highlight. It came out of the concern that there really is no safe place for kids ages 12-18 to hang out in Humboldt, and we've opened our space for that. It's been wonderful to see the community support that's come forward for this."

Ternier-Gommers explains what there is to look forward to in early 2017.

"A number of interesting bookings, I would say. Of course, this is the year that Canada celebrates it's 150th Anniversary, and we have a Francophone Association of Parents from Saskatchewan that has booked 5 cultural Francophone events in our facility, as part of Canada's 150th Anniversary, and that's going to start at the end of January."

In order to pay for renovations, the Community Gathering Place is accepting donations in the New Year.

Hear more from Marie-Louise Ternier-Gommers here:

More Local News

Community Gathering Place Looks Back at Busy 2016

Numerous events, including Farmer's Markets, Concerts, and even fundraising lunches, kept the Community Gathering Place a busy place for 2016. The Gathering Place also started a fundraising campaign…

LeRoy Family Receives Funds from H.E.R.O.

The Humboldt Emergency Relief Organization has helped another family in a difficult time. Theo Hartman is a little boy who had to have a liver transplant in Edmonton, putting financial strain on his…

Humboldt District Community Services Looks Back at Busy 2016

Humboldt District Community Services is looking back at a busy 2016. The Community-based organization implements community-based responses to the needs of individuals with challenges in Humboldt.…

Canada 150 Funds to Help Upgrade Viking Sportsplex in Naicam

Naicam residents will have some rink upgrades to look forward to in the New Year. The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is investing well over $4,000,000 into 62 community projects across…

Jennifer Brooks Recapping Some Major Roll Outs from 2016

Jennifer Brooks, the Community Development and Communications Director for Humboldt, was very pleased with the new things that happened in 2016. Brooks mentioned the new app that is available for…

Humboldt Golf Club Concludes 2016 Lottery

The last draw for the Humboldt Golf Club's Trip of the Month was made on Friday. Robin and Cindy Richels of Humboldt were the winners of the draw, which is for Hawaii. The club is currently selling…

Plan A Safe Ride

While out enjoying the festivities for new years eve the Humboldt HCI SADD group wants to remind citizens to plan a safe ride home. In November in Saskatchewan there was a total of 279 impared…

Reviewing 2016: Elections, Early Snow, New Buildings

Taking a look at some more recent memories from 2016, as we explore October, November and December. The Humboldt & District Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new leader in early October. Crystal Young…
Christmas

Eyes On The Area, The End Of 2016

Christmas 2016 is a wrap for the year. New Year's Celebrations at the Uniplex. Bruno had their Winter Fun Day, where they had hockey, a bonfire, and wagon rides.

Humboldt-Watrous MLA Year In Review

The Humboldt-Watrous area has seen some changes with population and growth but the province as a whole has also seen growth and some positive changes. Donna Harpauer MLA for Humboldt-Watrous looks…

Muench Looks Back at 2016 for City of Humboldt

The City of Humboldt has certainly seen change in 2016 when it comes to city staff. With the election that was held in October, new faces entered Council. Newly elected Mayor Rob Muench talks about…

"Big" Year for Big Brothers Big Sisters Humboldt Branch

2016 is coming to a close for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Branch in Humboldt. The year saw lots of highlights for the organization, including successful fundraisers and lots of matches. Stacey Poss…

Break and Enter in Melfort Leads to Teen Facing 3 Charges

A 19-year-old man if facing three charges after brutally beating a dog that led to its death. Melfort RCMP responded to a break and enter call on December 28th, where the dog was located at a…

Driving Laws Changing on January 1

As the year changes over, Saskatchewan Government Insurance is reminding drivers of upcoming changes to impaired and distracted driving. With impaired driving charges still at an embarrassingly high…

Reviewing 2016: Canada Day, Olympics, Water

Some of the top stories and events from July, August and September in 2016. As is the case every July 1, residents dress up in their red and white to celebrate the great nation that is Canada. In…

Leisure Services Looks Back On Busy 2016

It was a busy year in Humboldt, with credit going to the Leisure Services Department for the City of Humboldt. The Leisure Services Department was kept busy with a variety of events, and even have a…

Safe Communities Humboldt Looks Back at 2016

Safe Communities Humboldt is looking back at the 2016 year that was. The organization saw many highlights in 2016, and looks forward to a strong 2017. Shari Hinz is the Executive Director of Safe…

Bergquist Pleased With City's Works and Utilities in 2016

Water, sewage, roads. It all falls in line with Peter Bergquist and the Public Works and Utilities department in the City of Humboldt. As the year changes over, Bergquist says that they are satisfied…

Reviewing 2016: Massive Fires, Harpauer Returns, Eaton Retires

With the new year approaching, it is time to look back at some of the memorable moments of 2016. Below are some highlights from April, May and June. Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer returned to…

Bruno Winter Fun Day Set to Take Place

A day full of winter fun is in store for the town of Bruno. The Bruno Winter Fun Day is taking place on Thursday, with family fun for everyone. Dale Glessman is the Mayor of Bruno. he talks about…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

HDHF Celebrates 30th Year; Big 2016

No Christmas Break for Greenwater Police

Humboldt RCMP Looking Into Home Hardware Theft

Reviewing 2016: PARTNERS Milestone, JCI Award

Humboldt Chamber of Commerce Looking Forward to New Year

Many Highlights in 2016 for Humboldt Food Bank

Humboldt Curling Club Awards Early Bird Winner

St. Mary's Villa Foundation Celebrates Big 2016

Canada Offering Free Discovery Parks Pass for 2017

Theater Club Returns to Humboldt in 2016

Santa Came and Saw; Grizzlyhawk Rocked: Eyes on the Area

Stolen Items Overnight in Kelvington

Merry Christmas!

Holiday Eating Temptations: Savouring is Key

Humboldt Parents Warned about Child Choking Hazards

REACT Garbage Pick-up During Holidays

Soup Kitchen Celebrating Christmas with Gathering

Santa Declared Ready for Takeoff (Video)

More Theft in Greenwater Area

Latest Round of Canada 150 Grants Benefit Wadena, Area Communities

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Across the Snow: Snowmobile Exhibit

15 December 2016 12:00 am - 25 March 2017 5:00 pm

Humboldt Museum





Foster for the Holidays

21 December 2016 1:00 pm - 03 January 2017 1:00 pm

Humboldt SPCA, Humboldt





Rose Bowl Dinner, hosted by Elizabeth's Place Inc.

31 December 2016 12:00 am - 29 January 2017 1:00 am

St. Augustine Church Hall





Catch the Old Maid - Growing Jackpot

03 January 2017 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion Hall





Alcoholics Anonymous Humboldt Meetings

03 January 2017 7:30 pm

Humboldt District Hospital





Forever In Motion

04 January 2017 9:30 am - 10:30 am

Humboldt UNIPLEX





Prairie Patchworkers Quilt Guild

05 January 2017 7:00 pm

Westminster United Church, Humboldt





Login