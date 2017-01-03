Suspected Dog Abuser Makes First Court Appearance

A 19-year-old facing charges in the death of a dog during a break and enter will remain in jail until a bail hearing.

Calyb Hoffman is charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, injuring or endangering an animal and failing to comply with probation.

On December 28, police in Melfort arrived at the home of the break-in, where they found an injured dog. The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where it later died.

Hoffman made his first court appearance on Tuesday in Melfort, where his case was adjourned until January 10 for a bail hearing.

He will remain in custody until the hearing.