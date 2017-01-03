Labatt to go to Trial

A man charged back in January two years ago with sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and possession child pornography by the Lanigan RCMP will finally have a trial.

After countless non-productive court appearances over the last 24 months Nathan Michael Labatt was in Humboldt court for a preliminary hearing on December 19th.

The judge ruled there is enough evidence to move forward with a trial that will occur at the Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon although no date has been set.

Labatt was reportedly a volunteer with a number of youth church groups and the Boy Scouts prior to his arrest, the investigation began in July of 2015 following the complaint from a parent of a male youth.