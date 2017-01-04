Bus Company Providing Safety Reminder

With children back in school Tuesday following the holiday break the new local bus company hired to take them to their destination wants to remind people to be aware.

Southland Transportation Safety Supervisor Brenda Bernauer explains that they heard concerns from drivers late last year that motorists were ignoring their warning signs.

"We had a bit of a meeting so that we could introduce our company more to the drivers to some of the head office staff and that and get them more familiar with our drivers and then have some open forums so they can let us know their concerns."

The alternating red lights came up a lot Bernauer explained. There are two different sets of lights and rules the general public may not be clear on.

"We want motorists to be aware that if you are approaching a school bus with it's red flashing lights on and the stop arm out you need to stop five metres from the front or the back of the bus and that allows students to enter or exit the bus safely."

When you approach a bus and see the "inside" red lights, that's a warning.

Bernauer stressed that these aren't rules implemented by their company of their clients, the Horizon School Division. These are laws that Saskatchewan Government Insurance takes seriously as well as law enforcement.

"There's demerit points and the fine I believe is at $360," Bernauer chimed.

