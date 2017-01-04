HCC Hands out December Lottery Cash

The Humboldt Curling Club has surprised their latest winner in the Lottery of Cash.

Taking home $1,000 for the month of December was Debra Hodgson Burkart.

Contact the club at 682-2135 if you would like more interest on the fundraiser.

The HCC is also preparing to welcome Rob Swan on January 22nd. Swan is a New Brunswick man continuing a quest to play in every curling club in the country, he usually hits 100 a winter and will spend two weeks in Saskatchewan travelling to different pebbled sheets.