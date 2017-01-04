Three Dead in Highway 5 Crash

More details are coming to light in the wake of a horrific crash Wednesday west of Humboldt.

The Saskatoon RCMP said around 7:40 am a semi trailer unit collided with an SUV on Highway 5 near St. Denis.

Three people including an adult man, adult female and a male child were pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsies are expected to take place later this week.

The semi driver was not physically hurt.

No names have been released.

EMS from Humboldt and Wakaw plus Vonda and Prud'homme fire departments assisted the RCMP as well as STARS.

The investigation is continuing.